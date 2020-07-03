KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 3rd, 2020

Today: PM isolated storms west. High 95.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers. Low 72.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers & storms. High 97.

A cluster of showers and storms along the state line from overnight are still lingering back to the west. Most of this activity will diminish throughout the morning leaving behind clouds. This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the mid 90s. Another round of showers and storms will begin to develop to the west of the I-27 corridor after 2 PM.



Some of these storms have the potential to make it into the central South Plains and Lubbock County, however, most of it will be kept to the west. These showers will eventually diminish overnight with another cluster of storms clipping our northwestern counties overnight.



Your Fourth of July starts off with some clouds and a stray shower. We will dry out by the late morning hours with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. Another around of pop up showers will begin to develop after 2 PM on Saturday. This activity will persist throughout the evening hours before a cluster of thunderstorms push through. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side to the NW, but we could see a few lingering storms just in time for fireworks on Saturday night. As of now, only the panhandle is included in a marginal risk for severe weather, but this could change.



More isolated rain is expected on Sunday throughout the day as high temperatures reach the mid 90s. We’ll be monitoring a few more rain chances for Monday and potentially Tuesday before another ridge of high pressure begins to build. This means hot and dry air for Wednesday and Thursday where we could see the 100s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

