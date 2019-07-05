KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 5th, 2019

Today: Sun & clouds. Isolated storms beginning after 4 PM. High 96. Tonight: Isolated showers ending overnight. Low 72.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & hot. PM isolated showers. High 96.

Clouds that we had early this morning will clear leaving behind mostly sunny conditions. Abundant sunshine this morning and afternoon will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Though the first half of the day will be dry, a few showers and storms are expected to develop this evening along the state line and moving east into West Texas. Some of those showers may make it into the central South Plains by the late evening hours so don't be surprised if you feel a few sprinkles or hear thunder.

Tomorrow will be another repeat of today with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s. We'll start the day off tomorrow with sunshine, though scattered showers and storms are likely to develop late in the evening. We'll continue the rain chances into the weekend with most of the activity being kept to the north and west of Lubbock, though a stray shower could make it into the Hub City.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

