KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for a severe weather Sunday PM and into early Monday AM across all of the area. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. Brief heavy rainfall may also produce some minor flooding in spots.

The bulk of the more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances should end early Monday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We may still see a few isolated storms during the day. Clouds will be on the decrease by Monday evening and into Monday night. We're not expecting any rain chances into Monday night.