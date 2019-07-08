Today: Isolated to scattered showers. High 94.
Tonight: Showers ending overnight. Low 70.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High 101.
Some showers that developed this morning will clear out this afternoon leaving behind partly cloudy conditions. A few showers and storms are expected to develop this evening along the central South Plains and into the Rolling Plains. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as parts of the region are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Anything that develops this evening will clear out overnight leaving behind partly clear conditions.
High pressure builds in overnight allowing for clear conditions tomorrow. As this ridge strengthens, temperatures will reach the triple-digits. The hot weather continues into Wednesday as temperatures reach the upper 90s to near triple-digits once again. Wednesday we’ll also be watching the potential for some showers to develop, though as of now today will be the only day that we will see rain throughout the next several days.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 8th, 2019
Today: Isolated to scattered showers. High 94.