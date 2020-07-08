KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 8th, 2020

Today: Sun & clouds. Isolated showers NW late. High 92.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72.Tomorrow: An isolated shower possible. Hot! High 99.

Get ready for a sizzling stretch of weather where high temperatures top out in the triple-digits all around. While we are set for high temperatures in the 100s, today will be cooler than that. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 90s, right around average for this time of year. We're starting off this morning with clear conditions, but fair weather cumulus clouds will begin to build throughout the afternoon.

Despite the cloud cover, most of us will remain dry, with the exception of our extreme northwestern counties. Later this evening a line of showers will push through our northwestern counties. Just as quickly as it forms, it dries out. Unfortunately, the rest of the South Plains and West Texas will remain dry.

We have one more shot for rain tomorrow, however, not all data is consistent on this happening. However, if it does pan out, it will not be widespread precipitation. Otherwise, tomorrow will remain sunny & dry with afternoon temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 90s and triple digits.

The triple-digits tomorrow is just ahead of what to expect through next week. As a very strong ridge of high pressure begins to take shape, we will expect temperatures to be in the 100s. Temperatures by Thursday reach 101° in Lubbock, with Friday & Saturday reaching 103°. Just when you think we couldn't get any hotter, we do. Both Sunday and Monday we have the potential to tie or break daily record high temperatures. Sunday's forecast high temperature is 105° with the daily record high temperature of 107° from 2016. Monday's record high temperature is 108° also from 2016, but our forecast high temperature is 107°.