KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure is setting up along the Colorado/New Mexico border today. That is going to help to keep things hot and dry in our area. Wind will try to help out, as it will be sustained at 10-15 mph for most of us. However, skies will be sunny and the air will be very dry as Lubbock will climb up to a high of 100°. Tomorrow is going to be another typical summer day across west Texas. There will be sunny skies, with light wind. A cool front will move in late in the evening tomorrow, which will bring in a few showers, or storms after midnight Thursday morning. Those will clear before sunrise Thursday. The high tomorrow will reach 99° in Lubbock.

