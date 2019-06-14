KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 14th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Friday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day. Showers and storms moved through west Texas early this morning. Clouds will remain over portions of the area today thanks to the storms this morning, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions for your Friday. Winds will be strong at times, coming out of the southwest around 20 MPH. Strong to severe storms will develop later this evening, some of which will produce damaging winds and large hail. Storms will arrive after 3 PM Friday evening. Areas in the yellow region (pictured below) have the greatest potential to see severe storms.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will exit our region no later than Midnight Friday night. Skies will gradually clear across the South Plains. Overnight lows will be mild, bottoming out in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 15 MPH.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be HOT on Saturday! We will top out in the upper 90s, with a few of us making it to the triple digits for the first time this year. Be sure to practice sun safety! Also, be sure to check your vehicles to make sure your pets and children our out of it before you lock it. A cold front will push through the region Sunday, dropping highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s, making for a comfortable Father’s Day. Isolated rain chances will return for Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures warm from the upper 80s into the middle 90s. We will close out the end of the work-week next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.

