KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for now. This is still keeping moisture well to our west in New Mexico for now, where there have been showers and thunderstorms.

Quiet weather is expected on this Monday with near-average high temperatures for mid-June. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.