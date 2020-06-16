KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 16th, 2020

Good evening and happy Monday to you all! We have started the week off mostly clear and hot across the region. High pressure has been in control over the past couple of weeks but it looks to finally be breaking down a bit this week. For tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s. For tomorrow, we begin to see the first signs of the weakening high with partly cloudy skies and a few showers possible for our friends to the southeast and off the Caprock. By Wednesday and even into Thursday, a strong low pressure over the Southwest US looks to send a couple of shortwaves of energy our way which could ignite a few more widespread showers for us. Finally by Friday, the strong low to our west will begin it's trek to the east, but will move farther to the north. So a few more showers are possible during this time. By the weekend, we will see mostly sunny skies return and highs in the middle 90s.