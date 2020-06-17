KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 17th, 2020

Today: Scattered storms after 2 PM. High 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & dry. Low 68.

Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms. High 91.

Pack an umbrella with you before you head out the door this morning as rain makes a return to the South Plains this afternoon. Meanwhile, this morning we are waking up to some clouds but remaining dry. Partly cloudy conditions will persist throughout much of the day with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 PM today around the state line slowly pushing east throughout the evening. Much of this activity will clear out before midnight leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions. Anything that develops this afternoon and evening will mainly be non-severe, although we could get a few gusty conditions with some of these storms.



Tomorrow morning starts off cloudy and warm, and just like today we’ll see high temperatures max out in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and non-severe storms will develop once again tomorrow PM, but the coverage won’t be as widespread as it will be today. Another round of showers and storms are expected on Friday, but some of these could potentially be severe. As of now, the central and northern South Plains are in a marginal risk for severe weather.



The holiday weekend gets pretty hot as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s with some triple-digits. Saturday, also the first official day of summer, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy conditions. Much of Saturday will remain dry, but showers and storms will begin to develop late Saturday. Father’s Day remains dry but hot as highs temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple-digits.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

