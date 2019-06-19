KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 19th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Wednesday will be nice and dry! Today will be a perfect day to head out to the High Noon Concert Series! Temperatures should be in the middle 80s, with sunshine and dry conditions. We will top out with temperatures in the middle 90s for your Wednesday, with winds out of the northwest between 8 and 12 MPH. Later this afternoon, particularly after 5 PM, we could have an isolated storm or two develop over northeastern portions of the South Plains. On the bright side, no severe weather is anticipated! Any showers or storms that do develop will exit our region by 10 PM.

TONIGHT: Any showers or storms that do develop will quickly exit our region by 10 PM tonight. Overnight, lows will drop down into the middle 60s across the area. Winds will shift to the southeast around 7 to 10 MPH.

TOMORROW:The entire area will remain dry on Thursday! A high pressure will begin to develop to the south of our region, allowing our winds to shift from the west-southwest. This will bring in much warmer and drier air! Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 100s across the South Plains. Lubbock will likely hit it’s first 100 degree day, so far this year, tomorrow.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Friday is the first official day of summer, and our temperatures will remain in the lower triple digits once again. A shortwave of energy will push through the region as soon as Saturday, bringing our temperatures back down into the middle and lower 90s as we head into the beginning of our work-week next week. Rain chances will remain isolated throughout the entirety of next week.

Have a great day!

-Jacob

