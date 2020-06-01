KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A mid-upper level low pressure system is picking up moisture and spreading into west Texas today. Unfortunately, the only moisture we will see is in the form of clouds. Lubbock is going to be dry today, with more clouds than sunshine. The good news from the clouds, is that high temperatures will be well below average today. That is not too typical for the beginning of June. Expect the high temperature to only make it to 83° this afternoon with wind at 5-10 mph. We're still going to have the wind at 5-10 mph on Tuesday. The clouds will clear out for the most part. Expect mostly sunny skies across west Texas tomorrow. High temperatures will be near average for nearly all of us. Lubbock will reach a high of 87°.

