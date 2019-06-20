KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 20th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Summer may not begin until Friday, but we’ll definitely be feeling the heat today! Triple digit temperatures will arrive across the South Plains Thursday. Abundant sunshine will be present across the region, so there will be no showers or storms to worry about. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the regions today. Winds will be out of the southwest around 7 to 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Overnight, temperatures will remain mild. Our average low his time of year is 65 degrees. We will be in the lower 70s overnight, with clear skies. Winds will be increasing our of the southwest between 10 and 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Triple digit temperatures are in store for the South Plains once again as we kick off the official first day of Summer! Summer officially begins on Friday at 10:54 AM CDT. Tomorrow is also the longest day of the year, giving us plenty of time to warm back into the lower 100s across the area. During the late afternoon and evening hours, we could see an isolated strong to severe storm develop, especially to the east of Lubbock. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest, ranging between 15 and 20 MPH.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: A cold front will move through our area this weekend, dropping our high temperatures back into the middle 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. As we kick off the work-week next week, highs will be in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

