KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 24th, 2019

Today was a little cooler than yesterday with high temperatures maxing out in the 90s. While most of the day stayed sunny and hot, there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening. A strong to severe storm is possible, however, the greater chance for severe weather lies om Hall, Briscoe, Floyd, Motley, and Cottle counties as they are in a slight risk for severe weather. The biggest threats are going to be large hail and damaging winds, although an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The rest of the South Plains including Lubbock is only in a marginal risk for severe weather. Storms look to clear overnight leaving behind mostly clear conditions.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day in West Texas with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible into the Rolling Plains as they are in a slight risk for severe weather.

We'll keep the rain chances through next week even though they are only isolated. By the beginning of the workweek temperatures also look to cool down into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

