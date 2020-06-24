KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 24th, 2020

Today: AM storms. Otherwise cloudy & cool. High 84.Tonight: Strong storms west. Low 65.Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High 86.

Storms overnight ripped through the South Plains packing wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and much needed rainfall. Overall, many places across the South Plains received about a quarter of an inch of rainfall to over an inch of rainfall. Ropesville came in as the big winner at 2.08" of rain while Lubbock International Airport came in at 0.03".

The bulk of the rainfall last night has pushed out of the region, however, we are watching a line of non-severe storms from Portales, NM to Lamesa, TX producing steady rainfall rates. Isolated showers and storms will continue throughout the morning hours with spotty precipitation this afternoon. Another round of severe weather is expected after 7 PM this evening.

Northwesterly flow will give way to severe storms tonight. Much of this activity will be kept in eastern New Mexico with a few showers straying across the state line. Any storms that develop tonight will pack wind gusts up to 80 mph and some hail up to about an inch in diameter. The severe weather threat will be kept to the west of the I-27 corridor.

A few lingering showers are possible once again tomorrow, but the severe weather threat will be over by your morning commute. More isolated showers are possible tomorrow throughout the day, but as of now, we're just in a general thunderstorm category.

The rain looks to continue over the next couple of days before a ridge of high pressure begins to build which means dry and hot air.