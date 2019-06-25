KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 25th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The dry line is going to be setting up to the west of Lubbock this afternoon and evening. That means more severe thunderstorms will be possible in portions of the area. We could see more large hail up to golf ball size, or larger and 60 mph wind. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 93°. Dry weather is going to take over by tomorrow. The wind will be at 10-15 mph, under sunny skies, with an average high of 92°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!