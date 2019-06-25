LUBBOCK, Texas — Today will be much of a repeat of yesterday. We’ll start the day off with abundant sunshine with high temperatures rising into the low to mid 90s. By late afternoon/early evening scattered showers and storms will fire off the dry line. Some of these storms could be strong to severe as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Hail and winds will be the primary threat. Anything that develops this evening will clear out overnight leaving behind a few clouds.
Though the main severe weather threat will be over after today, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower is possible tomorrow afternoon. After tomorrow, high pressure builds in which means our rain chances diminish. Though high pressure will be in place we are not expecting temperatures to get into the 100s. Our high temperatures for the rest of the week look to remain around average.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 25th, 2019
