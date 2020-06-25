KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 25th, 2020

Today: PM isolated storms west. Partly cloudy. High 87.Tonight: Cloudy & comfy. Low 63.Tomorrow: PM isolated storms NW. Heating up. High 93.

Overnight storms in eastern New Mexico dropped about a half inch of rainfall in portions of Roosevelt County. These storms quickly fizzled out once it hit the state line leaving behind clouds to the west.

This morning we are waking up dry and humid with a few clouds. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected this afternoon as temperatures slowly climb into the mid to upper 80s. This is considered unseasonably cool for this time of year as average high temperature is 92°. Much of the day will remain dry, but a few isolated storms in eastern New Mexico will be possible this evening.

These storms will begin to develop after 4 PM to the west but should dry out just before midnight. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side as Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea counties are under a marginal risk for severe weather. There's one more shot for rain tomorrow PM to our extreme northwestern counties before a ridge of high pressure begins to build in.

After tomorrow, we start to dry out. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the next few days allowing for temperatures to rebound back into the mid to upper 90s. If you thought we could end the month of June without seeing the triple-digits, think again. Monday forecast high temperature is 101° with all areas seeing the triple-digits. While this will be hot, it's not record breaking as our record is 107°.