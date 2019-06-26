KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 26th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — Showers and storms that developed last night have dissipated. Today will be a much different story than the past couple of days. Sub-tropical high pressure will build into the region giving us dry and clear conditions for the next several days. As this sub-tropical high builds, moisture from the Pacific will bring in the chance for a few showers in eastern New Mexico and the northwest South Plains this evening, though the rest of the region will remain dry and clear. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon into tomorrow sustained at 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 20-25 miles per hour.



Along with the sunny and dry conditions, this means that our high temperatures will look to hover into the low to mid 90s for the next several days. While it won’t be triple-digit heat, it will still be hot outside so you want to make sure you are wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water. Our rain chances look very minimal over the next seven days, though we will be watching next week for an isolated chance as the ridge of high pressure moves off to the west allowing for somewhat cooler air to seep in and maybe a chance for rain.



