KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 27th, 2019

And you hear me say it everyday throughout the Summer months, "Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours". While these tips may seem simple, they are extremely helpful in preventing heat-related illnesses in humans. But did you know that your pet can also develop heat exhaustion and heat stroke just like we can? In this week's Weather Ready Nation Report, we focus on how to protect our furry friends from the scorching heat.

"Pets are just like people........They want to be inside in the air conditioning so if you can, have them inside. If you can't, make sure you have a place of shade that is going to stay shady all day long. Not a place of shade that's going to be moving throughout the day because that's not going to stay cool enough for them."