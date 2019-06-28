KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 28th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.



Upper level ridging will be the main focus over the next several days as it won’t be much of a weather maker for us. Today will be much of a repeat of yesterday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the South Plains. Some showers will develop in New Mexico and will make an attempt to push in but will diminish at or around the state line. With this said, we could get a few showers in our northwest counties and some western counties along the state line, however, they will not make it to the central South Plains and Rolling Plains. This ridge of high pressure will strengthen this weekend allowing for temperatures to rise above average into the mid to upper 90s, though fortunately we’re not seeing any triple-digits in the forecast. By Monday, the ridge looks to weaken allowing for temperatures to slowly drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll be watching for the potential for some showers next week though it still looks to remain uncertain. For now though, we look to be done with severe weather.



Today: Sunny and breezy. High 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High 95.



-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass



