KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 29th, 2020

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low 70.Tomorrow: PM isolated showers. High 97.

A shortwave trough on water vapor imagery is tracking east sparking storms in New Mexico and the Permian Basin. A few storms as of the ____ hour are pushing across the state line. Some of these storms are packing lightning and heavy rainfall, but remain under the severe weather criteria.

Thunderstorm activity will continue to push through West Texas this evening, but will being to diminish as it hits just west of the I-27 corridor. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be gone before midnight. Some of these storms this evening could create some gusty outflow winds, however, they should remain sub-severe.

A few clouds will remain once the storms dry out. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will be on the warm side once again into the 70s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds tomorrow will be sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow evening, mainly after 4 PM. This time, the storms look to fire up along the I-27 corridor and slowly push east towards the Rolling Plains. Much of this activity will be isolated in nature. As of this evening, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a general thunderstorm category.

Big changes are on the way by Monday. A southwesterly flow aloft will kick any rain chances out of our forecast for almost the entire week. High temperatures on Monday will peak in the triple-digits. Lubbock's forecast high temperature is at 100°, and while this is hot, it is not record breaking. Our record is 107° from 2017. Not only will it be hot and dry, but Monday will also be windy. Winds on Monday will be sustained at 15-25 mph throughout much of the day.

Looking ahead we stay dry, hot, and windy. High temperatures through the rest of the workweek remain in the mid to upper 90s with winds sustained at 15-20 mph. We're keeping a close eye on our next chance for rain on Friday and Saturday.