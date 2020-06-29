KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 29th, 2020

Today: Sunny & windy. High 101.
Tonight: Warm & windy. Low 75.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. Windy. High 101.

The heat is on! A ridge of high pressure will allow for hot and dry conditions, with winds sustained at 15-25 mph over the next couple of days. Unfortunately, high temperatures today through Wednesday will stay at 101° under abundant sunshine. We “cool” down by Thursday as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 90s through the end of the workweek.

The holiday weekend features a few differences from the workweek. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday remain in the low to mid 90s with a little more cloud cover. Fourth of July on Saturday remains dry under a mix of sun and clouds, but we are watching our next potential rain chance late Saturday/early Sunday morning, and continuing throughout the day on Sunday. As of now, data is consistent on this precipitation potential, however, this could still change over the next several days.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX

