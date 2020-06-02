KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The low pressure system that brought us more clouds yesterday will continue to move off to the east today. That means most of the clouds will clear the area today. We will get mostly sunny skies and that will help to bring in warmer air and higher temperatures. For Lubbock, we will see wind at 5-10 mph from the south, with a high temperature making it to 89°. The average high for today is 88°. High temperatures really start to increase by tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure will be in control, which means we will get total sunshine and no clouds. Wind will be at 5-10 mph on Wednesday, with the high temperature reaching 92°.

