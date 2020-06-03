KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Ninety degree heat is here to stay, at least in the near future. The month of June is typically one of the warmest of the year. Keep in mind, we are still in the spring season until June 20 at 4:43 pm. We've already had three triple digit days in Lubbock this year and we will definitely be close to seeing more high heat in the next week. Today will see sunny skies and light wind. There will be some clouds rolling in late in the afternoon/early evening with dying storms from eastern New Mexico. The high in Lubbock will get to 92° today. Tomorrow is even going to be warmer. We're still looking at sunny skies and light wind. A few, stray storms can't be ruled out at 10%. But don't expect a lot out of those. Lubbock's high will climb up to 96°.

