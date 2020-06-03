KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 3rd, 2020

Today: Sun & clouds. PM isolated showers. High 92.
Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. Low 70.
Tomorrow: Hot! PM strong isolated storms. High 97.
A few more isolated rain chances are on the way today and tomorrow. Showers will develop after 3 PM this afternoon and while there is rain in the forecast, not everyone will see precipitation. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon but no severe weather is expected.
Another round of showers and storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, however, some of these could be on the stronger side. As of 7 AM, the Storm Prediction Center has put the northern South Plains and southern Panhandle in a marginal risk for severe weather. Tomorrow’s activity is not expected to be a big severe weather event, but we could still see a few stronger storms.
Unfortunately after tomorrow we dry out and heat up. By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple-digits. This summer-like air sticks with us all the way through next week.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX