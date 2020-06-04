KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Sunny skies will dominate west Texas today. We will see the wind flow coming in from the southwest at 10-15 mph. That will allow for high temperatures to get close to the triple digit mark. That is the main story today. The secondary story is a low probability of a few storms generally off the Caprock later this evening. There is only one model calling for a few storms, but it's worth a mention. Coverage will be 10% and any storm will have wind gusts to 60 mph and a small risk of quarter size hail. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 98°. Friday is going to see more of the same, which is typical for June in our region of the country. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry air during the day. That will help the high temperature reach 97°.

