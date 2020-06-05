KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 5th, 2020

Today: Hot. An isolated shower NW. High 97.
Tonight: Lingering showers. Low 72.
Tomorrow: A Saturday scorcher! High 96.
It was a busy night in weather as powerful storms ripped through the South Plains. These storms brought heavy rain and damaging winds. KLBB received 0.69″ of rain last night putting us in a surplus of 0.25″ so far for the month of June. Post reported 1.93″ of rain and Ralls 1.50″. These storms also brought wind gusts of 77 mph at KLBB and 85 mph in Graham.
This morning we’re waking up to relatively dry conditions, although a line of non-severe storms to the NE is quickly dissipating. Much of the day will remain dry as high temperatures reach the upper 90s and triple-digits, but an isolated shower to our NW cannot be ruled out.
Unfortunately, things turn dry and hot over the next seven days as a prominent ridge of high pressure takes shape. High temperatures over the next seven days will hold strong in the mid to upper 90s and even some 100s. The “coolest” day will be on Tuesday as a weak front passes through dropping high temperatures near average in the upper 80s. By Wednesday, things quickly rebound into the low to mid 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX