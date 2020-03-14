KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 14th, 2020

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain late. Low 44.

Tomorrow: Chilly. Scattered storms. High 52.

Happy Pi Day! Conditions really improved the second half of the day as fog & mist quickly exited the region leaving behind sunshine. While much of the evening will remain mild & dry, clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system.



Changes quickly come into the forecast by tomorrow morning just in time for morning services. Scattered showers and thunderstorms being pulled from the south will lift north after 5 AM and continue throughout much of the morning. Things look to quiet down by the afternoon, but we can’t rule out a few more pop up showers by Sunday PM. Although, the best chance to see rain will be tomorrow morning. Some of this activity tomorrow could produce some gusty winds, and thunder and lightning, but we’re not expecting any severe weather as much of the South Plains is in a general thunderstorm category. However, we could see a few more stronger storms to the south of Lubbock as there is a marginal risk, level one out of five, in place.



Not only will tomorrow be stormy, but it will be a lot colder than what we had this afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. The good news? It won’t last for long. Temperatures quickly rebound into the mid 70s by Monday. While Monday will remain mostly dry, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms, but the better chance for scattered showers will be on Tuesday. More isolated rain is projected for Wednesday with winds picking up to nearly 25 mph. The windiest day of all will be on the first day of spring, Thursday. Winds will be sustained at 35 mph with blowing dust causing problems for allergy sufferers.

