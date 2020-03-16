KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 16th, 2020

Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! Our rainy pattern was interrupted this afternoon with some very welcomed sunshine. Hopefully you were able to enjoy it because MORE rain is in the forecast! By this evening, clouds will begin to increase along with some areas of dense fog, especially west of the Lubbock metro. So be sure that if you have to be on the roads, use your low beam headlights and lower your speed if you come across any foggy areas. For Sunday, expect rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day mixed in with more fog/mist and highs barely getting out of the 40s. The rain will begin to taper away during the evening, but the fog/mist/drizzle will stick around through the morning hours of Monday. Our next break in the rain looks to come Monday afternoon with partial clearing and highs in the 70s. However, a lot like today's break, Monday's will be short lived, with yet more rain on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll be monitoring the chances for rain on Tuesday and especially Wednesday as the potential for some storms is there with some of them being severe. An extended break from rain looks to come towards the end of next week with sunshine back in the forecast and highs near normal.