KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 18th, 2020

Tonight: Severe storms. Low 48.
Tomorrow: AM spot shower. Windy. High 70.
Severe weather is going to be the main concern for tonight’s forecast. A tornado watch has been issued for areas off of the caprock until midnight tonight as the severe weather potential will continue through the late evening and overnight hours. Everything will clear out by the early morning. An enhanced risk for severe weather lies to the east of Lubbock with the Hub City/central South Plains in a slight risk. Large hail and strong winds in excess of 70 mph will be the primary concerns. HOWEVER, there is a tornado potential even for the central South Plains although the better tornado potential will be to the east.
We could see a few lingering showers by tomorrow morning but everything clears out by the afternoon. By tomorrow afternoon, the winds are expected to pick up to 35 mph with gusts of over 40 mph. With this, blowing dust and some power outages will be a concern. Although, with the westerly winds, things will warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The rest of the forecast remains quiet but chilly. Friday and Saturday high temperatures fall into the 50s but quickly rebound by Sunday.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
