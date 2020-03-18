KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Severe storms will be possible across the South Plains as we head into the evening and overnight hours on your Wednesday. A.M. fog will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70s across the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. As we head into the evening hours, severe storms will begin to develop across the eastern two-thirds of the South Plains. Damaging winds and large hail appear to be the main threats. A tornado or two will be possible. A level 3 enhanced risk has been issued for areas to the east of Lubbock. Be sure to have a way to receive severe warnings during overnight hours. The best way to do that is with a NOAA weather radio.

Wind gusts will approach 40 MPH on Thursday as our storm system exits the region. Highs will top out in the upper 60s for the first day of Spring! Although we have seen heavy rainfall across the area, we could still see some blowing dust across the area. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 30s.

Highs will lower into the middle and lower 50s for Friday and Saturday as clouds increase across the region. No rain or storms are expected this weekend. Patchy frost will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will rebound by Sunday, warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs will approach the 80s as we move towards the middle of next week.

Remember to remain weather aware today!

-Jacob

