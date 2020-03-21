KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will hold steady as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Patchy fog will be possible across the area, with light showers over eastern portions of the area. By Sunday morning, showers will have come to an end with temperatures in the middle to lower 40s.

Sunday afternoon will be much warmer across western Texas! Highs will warm into the middle 70s across the area. We will keep the clouds around with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling into the middle 40s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s as more sunshine breaks out across the region. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Windy conditions will remain overnight as lows only dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Winds will shift to the west-northwest on Tuesday, keeping our high temperatures just a few degrees cooler. We will top out in the upper 70s under a mostly clear sky! Winds will range between 15-20 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will remain a few degrees above average, holding in the middle 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days out of the next seven. Highs will approach the middle to upper 80s each day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few locations will even see their first 90° temperature reading by Thursday. Winds could gust close to 40 MPH at times on both days. That is due to a low pressure system tracking through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Some blowing dust will be possible. Traveling may be a little difficult for high-profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction. Lows will remain well above average, only cooling into the middle and lower 50s.

As we head into the weekend next weekend, highs will cool off into the upper 60s and lower 70s behind a cold front. No rain is expected at this time.

Have a safe and happy Sunday!

-Jacob

