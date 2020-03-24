KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to really be looking at spring-like high temperatures for most of the next week. A dry pattern is going to be settling in, so we won’t be looking at much needed rain to continue to add to the surplus of 2020. Today, we will see more clouds around than sunshine. The wind will increase to 15-20 mph from the south-southwest. That wind direction will help to get the high temperature up to 82° in Lubbock. Clouds will begin to clear overnight, which will lead to a sunny day tomorrow. High temperatures will not be as high as what we’re going to see today, but that will still be above average. Lubbock will expect to see the high make it to 75°, with wind at 10-20 mph.

