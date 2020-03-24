KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A weak Pacific cold front is the only activity we will get in west Texas today. That front is not even going to bring in much colder air. We were able to reach the low 80s for highs on Monday. Expect to see lower high temperatures today, however they will still remain above average for March 24. Wind will be the big story through early afternoon. We will see gusts up to 30 mph, with sustained wind at 10-20 mph. That wind will relax by the afternoon and evening. Lubbock will see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 77°. Overnight, expect clear skies, dry air and light wind. So the low temperature will drop down to 46°. We’ll get a tremendous warm up come Wednesday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies, with sustained wind only at 5-10 mph. That will help the high temperature make it to 88° for Lubbock.

