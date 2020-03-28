KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 34°. Winds out of the NW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, high of 72°. Winds out of the SSE, 15-25 MPH

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, winds will calm down to around 8-12 MPH out of the northwest under an increasingly cloudy sky. Lows will dip down close to freezing, bottoming out in the middle to lower 30s.

A mostly cloudy sky will encompass the South Plains region for Sunday. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30. An elevated risk for fire weather does exist on Sunday. High temperatures will warm into the middle to lower 70s. During the evening hours, temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 50s. Winds will remain strong overnight, gusting close to 40 MPH at times. By Monday morning, lows will be in the middle 40s.

A few showers will be possible off the Caprock by Monday morning. No significant rainfall accumulations are expected. While this low pressure brings rain to north central Texas, it will bring strong winds to the South Plains. Winds gusts in excess of 40 MPH at times, combined with low relative humidity values, will post a critical risk for fire weather across most of the area on Monday. Avoid outdoor burning at all costs. A clearing sky is to be expected Monday evening. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be very spring-like days across the area. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 70s, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. There will be periods of sun and clouds each day, with winds around 5-15 MPH. We will remain dry next week. Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will move into the region. This will cool us off as we head into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be a little cooler, with highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s both nights.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob

