KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 30th, 2020

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! Today was spent under partly to mostly cloudy skies but we that did not keep us from warming to right around our average high of 70 degrees. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and a southeast wind around 10 to 15 mph. For Monday, we'll start mostly cloudy across the region, but clouds will move away by around noon. By the mid afternoon hours, we'll be watching the famous West Texas Dry Line for the chance of a few storms to fire up. At this time, it looks to set up mainly east to northeast of Lubbock. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threat, and while the tornado threat is very low, it's also not zero, so be on the lookout and have multiple ways to get notified should your area get issued a warning.

By Tuesday, everything clears on out and we look to have a pretty stable weather pattern in place with partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s through Wednesday, with Thursday being one of the warmer days with highs in the 80s before a cold front sweeps through by Friday dropping our temps back to near average.