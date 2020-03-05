KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 5th, 2020

Today: Windy. Abundant sunshine. High 67.
Tonight: Clear, calm, & cold. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 64.
A stark difference in conditions from 24 hours ago. This morning we are waking up dry and quiet as the activity from yesterday is well out of the region. Rainfall totals amounted to nearly 0.50″-1″ with a few locally higher amounts closing in on 2″. The big winner, though, was Hobbs, NM coming in at 3.13″.
Our weather will be quiet for the next few days with sunshine dominating and highs around average. Although, our next chance for rain is on the way for the weekend. Much of the weekend will remain dry, but it’s not until Sunday evening when rain makes a return. This activity will be isolated in nature, and is not expected to be severe. Rain will be out of the way by your Monday morning commute leaving behind a mix of sun & clouds. By Monday, highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s with the potential to see the 80s by Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
