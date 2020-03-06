KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to see dry air again for this Friday. The wind is not going to be as strong as it was on Thursday. It will be sustained at 10-15 mph today, which is rather normal in west Texas. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies this afternoon, with a high temperature reaching 64°. Overnight, we'll get clear skies with wind hovering around 10 mph. We'll kick off Saturday with a temperature of 39°. Saturday will see the wind remain at 10-15 mph all day long. That will try to make it feel cooler. Expect a below average day, with sunny skies and more dry air. The average high for Lubbock is 64° and Lubbock will make it to 63°.

