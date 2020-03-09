KAMC HD Weather Webcast March 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to get more rain over the weekend. Lubbock has really needed it. The air has been very dry since we saw several days of rain around Thanksgiving of 2019! We officially picked up another .51" on Sunday and Monday morning. We are now in a surplus for 2020, which is really good to see. We're going to get clearing skies through the rest of the day, with wind on the rise. That wind will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. Expect the high to make it to 72°. We're going to get mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. That wind will drop down to only 5-10 mph, which is great to see. It will be another warm one, with a high of 77° in Lubbock, low 80s off the Caprock.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!