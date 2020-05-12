KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to see warmer air today than the last several days in west Texas. Clouds will begin to dissipate this afternoon/evening, much like we saw on Monday. With the mix of clouds and sunshine, Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 83°. There will be a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Coverage will be lower than yesterday, but large hail and 60 mph wind gusts are certainly possible. The window looks to be from 5:00-9:00 pm. There will be another round of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Coverage will be higher in the far eastern counties, with lower coverage just off the Caprock. Golf ball, to baseball size hail is possible in Cottle and King Counties tomorrow, along with 70-75 mph wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Otherwise, it will be sunny and warmer here in Lubbock, with a high temperature of 91°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!