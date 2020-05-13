KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 13th, 2020

Today: AM fog. PM severe storms. High 86.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy. Low 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny, hot, & windy. High 92.

Patchy fog is reducing visibility to less than a half mile in some places. Due to this, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM. This fog will break by later this morning and then we turn our attention to the severe weather potential. A potent dryline will push through the area this afternoon sparking showers and storms around 2 PM in the central South Plains. This activity will continue in coverage and intensity throughout the afternoon and early evening. All of the storms will be out of the way around 8/9 PM.



All modes of severe weather are possible today. Even tornadoes. As of 7 AM, Lubbock has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe weather and an enhanced risk to the east. Hail 3″ in diameter or greater is possible, winds in excess of 70 mph, and even tornadoes are not out of the question. Lubbock has the potential to see an isolated tornado or two, but the better potential for spin ups will be for areas in the enhanced risk.



Severe weather will be out of the area by this evening so an overnight threat is not likely. Tonight things will turn windy all the way through tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow will be a different story than today. Sunshine will dominate with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 mph.



Our next storm chance arrives Friday at 20%. Most of this activity will be kept to the east of I-27. That’s also where we find a marginal risk for severe weather. As of now, isolated rain chances continue into Saturday, but severe weather will remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

