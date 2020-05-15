KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The dry line is going to be active across west Texas again today. That will be the focal point for thunderstorm development this afternoon. Thunderstorms are looking to start to form this afternoon around Lubbock, Tahoka and Floydada around 4:00 pm. These storms will move to the southeast as the afternoon goes on. The timing looks to be from 4:00-9:00 pm for the storms to be on the severe side. Damaging wind is going to be the highest threat with the line of storms today. Although, there will be pockets of hail up to ping pong ball size possible, especially off the Caprock. We'll need to watch for flash flooding because there will be a large amount of moisture in place ahead of the dry line. So watch for that this afternoon/evening. Storms will exit the eastern and southeastern counties by 10:00 pm.

