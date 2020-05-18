KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A large area of high pressure is going to set up over the central United States this week. That means we are going to get back to sunny skies and dry air. That is the theme for this afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing up well above average today all over west Texas. Lubbock can expect to have plenty more sunshine today, with light wind and a high temperature of 96°. The air will be even warmer out there on Tuesday. We'll see more sunshine, with light wind and dry air. There is no rain in this forecast. When you have high pressure over you, rain can not happen. That is unfortunate because we really need it. The high temperature will rise to 98° Tuesday afternoon.

