KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Isn't 2020 fun? Tuesday was supposed to be a sunny and dry day, which it was until the evening hours. Thunderstorms formed very quickly along a weak front and moved to the north. Lubbock ended up with .06" of rain. Today was forecast to be dry as well. That has also changed. We're going to see sunny skies through early afternoon, with cooler air and 10-15 mph wind. As the day progresses, clouds will increase by 3:00 pm as storms begin to from just west of Lubbock. These storms will quickly form a large line and will move to the east through 9:00 pm. We will see 60-70 mph wind and golf ball size hail possible with this line. The timing is going to be from 4:00-9:00 pm, starting around Lubbock from 4:00-7:00 pm, then moving to the east. We will get a break from the storms on Thursday, with sunny skies and highs returning to the low 90s.

