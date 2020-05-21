KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to see the rain yesterday, but definitely not all of that hail. Hail caused a ton of damage to vehicles and houses around Lubbock County Wednesday night. We're going to see dry and sunny conditions today. A dry line will move east of Lubbock, so there is a small possibility of a few storms in the eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Watch for some hail with those storms. Otherwise, Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 93°. Friday will be a dry day for most of us. Once again the eastern counties have a shot at a few hail producing thunderstorms. Lubbock will be dry, sunny and warm Friday with light wind. The high temperature will be 92°.

