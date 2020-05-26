KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas will get a break from the stormy weather this week as more calm conditions will be settling in. It has been very nice to see the rain as we have really needed it. Today is going to see plenty of sunshine with light wind. The high temperature for Lubbock will be 79°. There will be a wind shift on Wednesday bringing in warmer air and higher temperatures across the board. That wind will remain at only 5-10 mph, which is great to see this time of year. For Lubbock, Expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 86°. That is right on the average for May 27.

