KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 27th, 2020

Today: Isolated showers. High 87.
Tonight: Partly clouds. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High 84.
The forecast remains relatively quiet over the next couple of days with the main focus being on the high temperatures. Today will be a lot warmer than it was yesterday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While sunshine will persist through much of the day although we can’t rule out an isolated shower throughout the day. Despite the chance for rain today we are not under any type of severe weather threat.
Tomorrow will be much of a repeat of today, but high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s. Unseasonably cool air continues to round out the workweek before a summer-like pattern begins to set up. A ridge of high pressure will begin to strength and be centered directly over us allowing for temperatures this weekend and the beginning of next week soar into the mid/upper 80s and lower 90s. Unfortunately, not only does this mean warmer air but it also means dry conditions.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
