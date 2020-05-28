KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 28th, 2020

Today: Isolated showers. High 84.
Tonight: Clouds clearing. Low 58.
Tomorrow: Sunny & pleasant. High 82.
Light rain showers are streaming in from the NW this morning. This isolated activity will continue through the morning and early afternoon before drying out this evening. Despite this precipitation today, no thunderstorm or severe weather activity is expected. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
After today we’re set for a quiet forecast. Tomorrow sunshine will begin to take place with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Things begin to turn to near average, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, by this weekend lasting all the way through next week.
A strong ridge of high pressure will drift over the Mississippi River Valley supplying hot and dry air. Depending on how far east the center of high pressure goes, we could potentially see a few rain showers next week to our west. Although, as of now things are looking like we will remain pretty dry.
Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
