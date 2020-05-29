KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 29th, 2020

Today: Sunny & seasonable. High 86.
Tonight: Clear & warm. Low 62.
Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. Hot! High 88.
A sunny & seasonable day is on tap with highs in the mid 80s across the area. Winds will be relatively light out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Saturday, winds will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph. By this weekend highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under abundant sunshine. The seasonable air sticks around throughout next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s.
Much of the next seven days will remain dry, however, there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The precipitation potential is still uncertain as a ridge of high pressure will dominate. If that ridge pushes east a little more, we could see a few isolated showers, however, we’ll remain dry if it pushes west. While as of now this is looking unlikely, there still is the potential as some guidance is picking up on rain.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
