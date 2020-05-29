KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- An upper-level high pressure ridge is setting up and will take control of the weather over the next several days. That means that storm systems that would bring welcome rain to west Texas are going to move around Texas. Dry air is going to be the story as we move into the month of June. Unfortunately, that is something we're used to in west Texas. It was great to see the rain, but it will be a while until we see it again. This afternoon is going to be sunny and dry with light wind. The high temperature in Lubbock will reach 86°. Saturday will see the wind increase to 10-15 mph in the late morning hours. The air will be dry, with the high temperature making it to 88°.

