KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A strong cold front moved in last night and really kicked up that wind. Gusty wind is going to gradually drop to 10-15 mph this afternoon and evening. We're going to see that wind coming out of the north and northeast through the day today. That will bring in cool and dry air to west Texas. As forecast, Lubbock got to 99° yesterday. We will be more than 20° lower today in highs. In fact, we're still going to have sunny skies, with a high temperature of 77°. The average high is 81°. Temperatures will start to rise tomorrow, as the wind shifts around to the southwest. There will be more dry air in west Texas, with light wind. It will be sunny and closer to average, with a high of 82° for Lubbock.

