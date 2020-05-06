KAMC HD Weather Webcast May 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Tuesday was a nice day, but we did see the wind causing issues if you made it outside. We had our first below average high temperature day on Tuesday for the month of May. We're going to see more average conditions out there today. West Texas will see sunny skies with wind only at 5-10 mph. The average high for Lubbock is 81° for today and we will make it to 82°. Going with the crazy 2020 high temperatures in our region, we will see very warm air return for tomorrow. The wind is going to increase to 20-25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies, with the high making it to 96°. The air will be very dry here in Lubbock and for nearly all of our area.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!