KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 11th, 2019

Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! I hope you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather we had today! We saw temperatures soar into the upper 70s and even low 80s for some here in the South Plains with partly cloudy skies across the region. This will all be changing tonight, rather significantly tonight with the passing of a powerful arctic front. The front looks to make its way through entirely by around 7am tomorrow morning, and you will notice when it does. Winds will be howling out of the northeast anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, skies will be overcast, temperatures will be plummeting throughout the day, and there is a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation. The wintry precipitation looks to be very isolated, and not widespread by any means. However, it only takes a little bit to cause some hazardous road conditions. So be sure to give yourself plenty of time if you are doing any traveling on the roadways. By 3pm, the city of Lubbock could be at or below the freezing mark, and by 6pm most of the South Plains will be below freezing. Temperatures will continue to drop though, with lows expected in the mid to upper teens for most tomorrow night!

Conditions improve rather quickly on Tuesday, sunshine returns, and winds returns out of the southwest with highs in the mid to upper 40s. And by Wednesday, we are back to near normal with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.