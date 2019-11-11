KAMC HD Weather Webcast November 11th, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.
Today: Windy. Wintry mix/freezing rain. High 36.
Tonight: Frigid. Feels like single digits. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Becoming warm. High 46.
Yikes. It’s a tough start to the week. A powerful cold front pushed through the South Plains this morning rapidly dropping temperatures, increasing winds, and bringing some precipitation.
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day today. Windy conditions will also continue all day. Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. Cold air and windy conditions will make it feel more like the single digits and teens this afternoon. This front will also bring some wintry precipitation and freezing rain to some portions of the South Plains. This activity will develop throughout the morning and early afternoon before drying out by the late afternoon/evening.
While the precipitation will be gone by this evening, the cold air will not. Actual temperatures tonight/tomorrow morning will be into the teens and even some single digits. Despite the frigid start to the morning, temperatures by tomorrow afternoon will rise back up into the mid 40s ahead of the upper 60s by Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
Twitter: @KellianneWX